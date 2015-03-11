Prolong The Agony announce UK tour

British metalcore newcomers Prolong The Agony have announced a six-date UK tour for June.

The Portsmouth band, who recently signed a deal with In At The Deep End Records, will release their All We Are EP on April 20, to be followed by a debut album.

And they will hit the road with support from Brighton outfit Jonestown, starting in Canterbury on June 1.

PTA frontman Larry Welling says: “We’re really excited to be heading out with Jonestown in June, playing to new people is what it’s all about so come down to a show and let’s have some fun.”

The band released a video for Dead Dreams last month. The song is taken from the All We Are EP.

PROLONG THE AGONY 2015 UK TOUR

Jun 01: Canterbury Maiden Head

Jun 03: Glasgow Nice ‘n’ Sleazy

Jun 04: Perth Green Rooms

Jun 05: Crawley Black Dog

Jun 06: Bristol The Gryphon

Jun 07: Mansfield The Intake