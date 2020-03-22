Prog-friendly online gigs - Sunday 22

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase, most of whom will be confined to home. Many are free, some require a small fee, others simply ask you make some kind of donation to help during a time when most artist's income has been made all but non-existent. But this is also a fantastic time to be discovering new artists.

Chris Parkins of the London Prog Gigs Facebook page has been an early champion of streaming gigs and has set up the Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on. We'll be bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis.

Today, Saturday March 21, we have...

Astræa

The atmospheric female singer songwriter will be performing live on her Facebook page today at 3pm (GMT). If you've not heard of Astræa before we suggest you check out her website which has some of her fine music on it. You won't be disappointed.

That Joe Payne

An artist who needs little introduction to the prog community, Joe will be performing a live set on his YouTube channel in place of the cancellation of this weekend's Fusion Festival.

"I'll be streaming via You Tube, as not everyone who follows me is on social media," says Joe. "The free stream - which is predominantly made up of my solo work - will then be followed by a rare second stream, to include songs from my collaborative work with artists such as The Enid, Methexis, ZIO & John Holden.

"That will be available as an exclusive reward to my patron at www.patereon.com/thatjoepayne, so be sure to sign up!"

For the exclusive live stream, check out Joe's patreon page here.

We're trying to bring you as much information as we can. If you're a band who are having your own online gig, or a fan who knows about one, and we haven't included it here, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe and prog on.