Profane premiere for Wovenwar

Wovenwar have released the song Profane from their self-titled debut album, which will be released on August 5.

The group, featuring former As I Lay Dying members Jordan Mancino, Josh Gilbert, Nick Hipa and Phil Sgrosso, teamed up with Oh, Sleeper vocalist Shane Blay, following the imprisonment of vocalist Tim Lambesis, who was jailed for six years for plotting to have his wife murdered earlier this year.

Speaking about the band’s sound, guitarist Hipa revealed they wanted to create something different and having Blay on vocal duties allowed them to experiment.

He says: “We wanted to try to include the ebb and flow and highs and lows within the same song. That works well with a guy like Shane because his voice can fit over a driving, aggressive rhythm, or something that’s a little more subdued.”

Wovenwar hit the road next month across the UK, including slots at both the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

UK tour dates

Aug 21: London Barfly

Aug 22: Bramham Park

Aug 23: Reading Festival

Aug 24: Leeds Festival

Oct 16: Manchester Ritz (with In Flames)

Oct 17: Glasgow O2 ABC (with In Flames)

Oct 18: London O2 Sheperds Bush Empire (with In Flames)

Album tracklist

Foreword

All Rise

Death To Rights

Tempest

The Mason

Moving Up

Sight Of Shore

Father/Son

Profane

10 Archers

Ruined Ends

Identity

Matter Of Time

Prophets