Profane premiere for Wovenwar

Wovenwar have released the song Profane from their self-titled debut album, which will be released on August 5.
The group, featuring former As I Lay Dying members Jordan Mancino, Josh Gilbert, Nick Hipa and Phil Sgrosso, teamed up with Oh, Sleeper vocalist Shane Blay, following the imprisonment of vocalist Tim Lambesis, who was jailed for six years for plotting to have his wife murdered earlier this year.
Speaking about the band’s sound, guitarist Hipa revealed they wanted to create something different and having Blay on vocal duties allowed them to experiment.
He says: “We wanted to try to include the ebb and flow and highs and lows within the same song. That works well with a guy like Shane because his voice can fit over a driving, aggressive rhythm, or something that’s a little more subdued.”
Wovenwar hit the road next month across the UK, including slots at both the Reading and Leeds Festivals.
UK tour dates
Aug 21: London Barfly
Aug 22: Bramham Park
Aug 23: Reading Festival
Aug 24: Leeds Festival
Oct 16: Manchester Ritz (with In Flames)
Oct 17: Glasgow O2 ABC (with In Flames)
Oct 18: London O2 Sheperds Bush Empire (with In Flames)
Album tracklist
Foreword
All Rise
Death To Rights
Tempest
The Mason
Moving Up
Sight Of Shore
Father/Son
Profane
10 Archers
Ruined Ends
Identity
Matter Of Time
Prophets