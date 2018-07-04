Producer and musician Richard Swift dead at 41

Producer, musician and singer/songwriter Richard Swift has died at the age of 41.

The news was confirmed on his Facebook page, with a post that reads simply “And all the angels sing, ‘Que Sera Sera.’ Richard Ochoa Swift. March 16, 1977 - July 3 2018.”

He died in Tacoma, Washington, with an official cause of death yet to be made public.

Swift toured with The Black Keys and played with The Shins and The Arcs. He also produced material for artists including Guster, Sharon Van Etten, The Mynabirds and Foxygen. During his career he released a number of solo EPs and albums – with his last full length The Atlantic Ocean arriving in 2009.

The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach lead the tributes to his friend on Instagram.

Along with a picture of himself and Swift, he posted: “Today the world lost one of the most talented musicians I know. He’s now with his mom and sister. I will miss you my friend.”

Death Cab For Cutie’s Dave Depper said that Swift was “the most talented person I’ve ever met,” adding: “He was the archetypal court jester with a maniacal glint in his eye that just said, ‘I’m not sure where we’re going, but just trust me.’”

Other artists to pay tribute to Swift via social media, include Kings Of Leon’s Nathan Followill and American musician Kevin Morby.

Last month, a Go Fund Me campaign for Swift was launched after he was admitted to hospital due to a “serious medical condition”.

