Prince's estate release previously unheard feel-good track Hot Summer

The Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, have released a new unheard Prince track, titled Hot Summer.

The song is the second lifted from his forthcoming album Welcome 2 America, recorded back in 2010, and scheduled for release on July 30.

Alongside the new offering, Prince's Estate has launched a new season of its official podcast. The Story of Welcome 2 America follows the making of the new album through the studios of Paisley Park and out onto the road with Prince in 2010-2011.

The podcast also recounts the memories of Prince’s long-time vocalist Shelby J., as well as fellow NPG vocalists Liv Warfield and Elisa Fiorillo's, of becoming close with the musician. One tale recalls a time after the recording of new single Hot Summer, where Prince took them along for a drive past the beach while blasting the new tune.

Elisa Fiorillo says on the podcast: “All those people were outside and I’m thinking it’s broad daylight, they’re gonna see him. But we didn’t care.

“We had the windows rolled down and we were playing Hot Summer. There’s nothing like driving in a car and listening to music and I think he agreed.”

"It makes me think we’re all at the beach doing the twist, like Annette Funicello,” Shelby J. added. “That’s just what I feel when I hear that song. So I say it’s going be a Hot Purple Summer!”

Listen to Hot Summer below: