Prince to release 2 albums in 1 day

Prince will release two new albums on the same day next month.

His 37th album Art Official Age drops on September 29, the same day as his new funk rock band 3rd Eye Girl release debut album Plectrumelectrum.

Art Official Age contains previously released tracks Breakfast Can Wait and Breakdown and is Prince’s first since his return to Warner Bros Records. His split with the label 18 years ago led him to change his name to a symbol in an attempt to nullify his contract.

Warner Bros Records Chairman and CEO Cameron Strang says: “Prince is one of just a handful of visionary artists who have truly reshaped and redefined modern music and culture. For the past 35 years, he has never stopped evolving, challenging himself, reinventing his sound, and pushing boundaries. In true Prince fashion, he has just given us not one, but two extraordinary albums that express the incredible range and depth of his talent.”

Art Official Age tracklist

Art Official Cage Clouds Breakdown The Gold Standard U Know Prince Breakfast Can Wait This Could Be Us What It Feels Like Affirmation I And II Way Back Home Funkroll Time Affirmation II

_ _

Plectrumelectrum tracklist