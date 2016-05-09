Prince's family will hold 'public event' in his memory

Prince’s family have confirmed that an “official memorial service and public event” will be held in his honour.

Prince died last month at the age of 57 and his family say they will remember him publicly “in the near future.”

They tell People magazine: “Together, the family is planning an official memorial service and public event to take place in the near future.

“Prince and his music influenced so many people that we feel inspired to celebrate his life and legacy in just the right way.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and have been comforted by your outpouring of love, support and condolences. We look forward to sharing with the world this celebration of, and farewell to, our Prince. Details will be coming soon.”

An autopsy on the star’s body proved inconclusive, and toxicology results have not yet been returned. Last week it was revealed that Prince sought help from an addiction specialist the day before he died.

Meanwhile, a Minnesota judge has said anyone making a claim to Prince’s fortune only has four months to file their intent with Carver County court.

The Minnesota Star Tribune reports that a number of people have claimed to be heir to the fortune, leading Judge Kevin Eide to order a DNA analysis on Prince’s blood. He died with no known children.

Prince cremated at private ceremony