Prince Harry Is A Metalhead

Prince Harry is a huge fan of “hardcore thrash metal”, according to actor chum Dominic West.

The Prince is said to be a big fan of Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth, with Dominic noting to the Daily Star: “Harry has a terrible selection on his iPod. It is the sort of thing soldiers listen to. Hardcore thrash metal.”

Dominic made the discovery when he joined Harry on a Walking With The Wounded expedition to the South Pole, apparently.

We’ll treat this story as dubious for the moment, but if Harry ever fancies taking Hammer out for a gig or three, the beers are on him, yeah? Cool.