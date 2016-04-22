Prince receives tributes from around rock world

Prince has received tributes from all corners of the rock world after his death at the age of 57 last night.

He was found unresponsive at his Paisley Park home and studio in Minnesota, and pronounced dead by emergency services. The cause of his passing has not been confirmed, although he’d recently been receiving medical attention.

While fans gathered outside Paisley Park, a rainbow was seen to appear above the premises. Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson thanked supporters for turning out, saying: “He loved all of you – thank you for loving him back.”

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, who was performing in Minnesota last night, began his solo show with classic Prince track Purple Rain, then pointed to the sky at the end and stood in silence for some moments before continuing his show.

US President Barak Obama commented: “‘A strong spirit transcends rules,’ Prince once said. And nobody’s spirit was stronger, bolder or more creative.”

The artist’s first wife, Mayte Garcia – who had a son with him who died a week after birth – said: “This man was my everything. I am beyond saddened and devastated. I loved him then, I love him now and will love him eternally. He’s with our son now.”

Tributes to Prince

Lenny Kravitz: My musical brother, my friend – the one who showed me the possibilities within myself, changed everything, and kept his integrity until the end, is gone. I am heartbroken.

Ronnie Wood: I will miss a good friend who was so talented. He was such a great performer / guitar player. Sleep well Prince.

Mick Jagger: Prince was a revolutionary artist, a wonderful musician and composer. He was an original lyricist and a startling guitar player. His talent was limitless. He was one of the most unique and exciting artists of the last 30 years.

Gene Simmons: He was a giant. My deep condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.

Paul Stanley: So shocked to report the death of Prince. Truly one of a kind genius. Electrifying live. His influence is everywhere. This is a profound, profound loss.

Duff McKagan: What do we do now? Prince. No. I hope you weren’t in much pain…your music saved me time and again.

Slash: So sad to hear of Prince’s passing. One of the greatest musical talents of my lifetime – maybe of the 20th century. RIP.

Nikki Sixx: One of the saddest days to say the least. He was the true definition of a real artist.

Mick Mars: W.T.F.? Why are all the great musicians dying?

Dave Navarro: From one 6⁄ 7 to another 6/7… Rest in peace, Prince!

Tom Morello: One of the greatest, most gifted and unique musicians, performers and producers ever.

Brian Wilson: I was shocked to just hear that Prince passed at such a young age. Musically, he could do it all: sing, play, arrange and produce. Love & Mercy to Prince’s family and friends.

Joe Walsh: Prince, thank you. You showed us all how to do it.

David Coverdale: R.I.P Prince…Exceptional Talent…

Chris Cornell: I’m in shock and deeply saddened. RIP to one of the most talented and unique artists of our generation.

Mike Portnoy: This year has been absolutely BRUTAL! Prince, Bowie, Frey, Emerson, Kantner, Bain, Martin, Shandling….Carpe Diem everyone!

Dave Mustaine: Very sad to hear about the passing of a true great, Prince. Your musical genius will live on. Rest In Peace.

Krist Novoselic: Prince — A giant talent that gave me many hours of musical pleasure.

Frank Bello: RIP Prince… Another amazing talent has left us. So sad.

Zakk Wylde: Prince, 1958 - 2016 - Such an amazing, undeniable talent. God bless.

John 5: I’m beyond shocked. I had the privilege of talking to Prince around 2000. He wanted me to come to Paisley Park and do some recording. I was making a record with Manson at the time and couldn’t break away. A true innovator, a true artist, a true legend and someone that will be terribly missed.

Rob Zombie: This is what it sounds like when doves cry.

Jesse Leach: Legend and King, Rest in Power! crazy news to wake up to.

Papa Roach: R.I.P. Prince. One of the greats.

Nickelback: Prince was a pioneer, an icon and a trailblazer. We called him Prince, but he was really a King.

Travis Barker: Rest in peace to one of my favourite artists of all time. Haven’t loved an artist as long or as consistently as I have Prince. My dream was to one day collaborate with him or play drums for him. We lost one of the funkiest and most inspiring artists of our time.

Lzzy Hale: Rock n Roll Heaven sure is putting together an amazing supergroup.

Alex Gaskarth: 2016, what the shit is going on? Fuck. If you’ve never listened to Prince, or don’t know much of his catalogue, do yourself a favour and dig in. True mastery of the art form.

