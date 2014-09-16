Primus win a Golden Ticket

Primus havs released a stream of I’ve Got A Golden Ticket, taken from their concept album based on Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

It’s the first work in 19 years to feature founding trio Les Claypool, Larry Lalonde and Tim ‘Herb’ Alexander – although drummer Alexander is currently sidelined while he recovers from heart surgery.

Claypool recently explained: “As we started putting it together, it started sounding to me like one of the early Peter Gabriel records meets Dark Side Of The Moon meets the Residents. That’s what I get out of it – obviously that’s some big-ass horn-tooting to be doing.”

Primus And The Chocolate Factory will be released on October 21 via ATO.