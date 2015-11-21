Primus in bonkers Candy Man promo

Primus have released a video for their take on Willy Wonka track Candy Man.

It’s taken from latest album Primus & the Chocolate Factory – Les Claypool and co’s 2014 reimagining of the soundtrack to 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

The typically eye-catching promo is directed by Ivan Landau, Edgar Alvarez and Webster Colcord and features the journey of a boiled sweet as it’s picked up off the street by a boy.

Claypool tells Bass Player: “When we finished up the last album cycle, I had this idea of taking on some sort of sacred cow, either with my band or with Primus. And then when Herb came back, we were all excited about Primus.

“I always had the creepy Candy Man idea in my head, so it kind of stemmed from there. Every year, we do a New Year’s show with a theme, so last year we decided to do the Wonka theme and play some of the songs from the Wonka soundtrack in our own way.

“Next thing I knew, we were doing the entire record. It just fell together so nicely. It’s one of the smoothest undertakings I’ve done in a long time.”

Primus will tour the US with Tool early next year.