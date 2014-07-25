PREMIERE: White Empress – Darkness Encroaching

The gothic metallers have served up a superbly dark morsel of metal for you to enjoy. Founded by ex-Cradle Of Filth man Paul Allender, it's right up your street if you're a fan of deep, brooding atmospherics then stick this in your eyes.

“This video is the first of very many and represents how White Empress has broken away from the usual ‘safe’ mundane scene we have today in our metal world,” Paul says. “We have created our own sound, our own style in visuals. We are innovators, not imitators, a force to be reckoned with. Hail the White Empress!”

New album Rise Of The Empress is out 29th September. Pre-order it here.