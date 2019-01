On Monday Feed The Rhino will be unleashing their third full-length and we're streaming it RIGHT NOW. If you love your metal aggressive, fast and with more balls than Sports Direct, then get amongst this.

Feed The Rhino release The Sorrow The Sound on Monday. You can pre-order it here or from iTunes here. Also, if you’re at Download this weekend, make sure you’re at the Pepsi Max Stage on Sunday to see the carnage in full.