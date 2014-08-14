PREMIERE: Evergrey – King Of Errors

The melodic metallers are dropping their new album Hymns For The Broken on 26th September and we're premiering the new video. Check it!

But the video isn’t all we’re showing off, we can now announce that Evergrey’s former guitarist Henrik Danhage and drummer Jonas Ekdahl have rejoined the band! Having left in 2010, it’s a welcome return and great news for Evergrey fans everywhere.

But what do you think of the new video? It took ten days to film and is the band’s most extensive clip to date.

Let us know!