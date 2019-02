We're premiering the new video for Emperor Chung, who have tongues firmly planted in cheeks.

With that particular wacky internet animation style, Emperor Chung’s new video is based around a battle between mice and birds – with lots of blood and guts for good measure.

If you’re a fan of Alter Bridge, Heaven’s Basement et al then this one is for you.

Vow This Day will be released 30th June.