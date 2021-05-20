Powerwolf release new single Beast Of Gévaudan

Powerwolf have shared the video for the first single to be taken from their upcoming studio album Call Of The Wild.

Beast Of Gévaudan is the first taster of the album and, in true Powerwolf style, is accompanied by a typically theatrical video set in "historical France".

Guitarist Matthew Greywolf says of the new single: "We are more than proud to present Beast Of Gévaudan, the first song off our upcoming album, Call Of The Wild.

"The story behind the song couldn't fit better into the world of Powerwolf: it's about a mysterious beast that killed countless people in the south of France at the end of the 18th century. The beast was never caught and there have always been many legends surrounding the events, up to the interpretation of the clergy, who saw the beast as ‘God's punishment’ or even as a ‘saviour of mankind from the worldly and sinful existence.’”

Greywolf has previously spoken about Call Of The Wild, saying: "With Call Of The Wild, we are opening a new, exciting chapter in the history of Powerwolf. The album sounds unmistakably like Powerwolf and is so much more at the same time: Besides new territory like the Celtic instrumentation in Blood For Blood (Faoladh) or the ballad like Alive Or Undead we have raised all our trademarks to a new level. Until now, we never sounded so powerful and wild - in the truest sense of the word. We can't wait to finally share this beast of an album with you all!"

Call Of The Wild is available to pre-order now.

(Image credit: Napalm)

Call Of The Wild track-listing:



01. Faster Than the Flame

02. Beast of Gévaudan

03. Dancing with the Dead

04. Varcolac

05. Alive or Undead

06. Blood for Blood (Faoladh)

07. Glaubenskraft

08. Call of the Wild

09. Sermon of Swords

10. Undress to Confess

11. Reverent of Rats