“The time is right to get back on stage”: Power Trip announce first headline shows since death of Riley Gale

Power Trip have announced their first headline shows since the passing of vocalist Riley Gale in 2020.

The Dallas-Fort Worth thrash metal band will be fronted by Seth Gilmore, a longtime friend and the singer of fellow Texans Fugitive.

The five-piece – completed by guitarists Blake Ibanez and Nick Stewart, bassist Chris Whetzel and drummer Chris Ulsh – say in a new statement: “Nearly four years ago to the day, unbeknownst to us, we would perform for the last time as Power Trip.

“It has been a difficult road since then, marked by deep pain, grief, and everything else that came with losing our brother Riley.

“We know this can’t be undone, and it will always remain part of us. We have thought deeply about the future of Power Trip and what always comes back to us is that this band was founded on resilience, perseverance, and most importantly: a love for the music and for all of the people it has brought us closer to along the way.

“We’ll never have the words to convey our appreciation of the enduring support we’ve received over the years, and we feel as though the time is right to get back on stage for all of you who’ve been there throughout our existence as a band.”

After forming in 2008 and releasing two lauded albums, 2013’s Manifest Decimation and 2017’s Nightmare Logic, Power Trip entered a period of inactivity due to the death of Gale on August 24, 2020, aged 34.

The band later unofficially reunited as “special guests” at a Fugitive concert in December 2023, with Gilmore fronting them.

The return, with Gilmore still up front, was made official on February 20, when Power Trip were booked to perform at the California punk festival No Values in June 2024.

The band’s twin headline shows will follow the No Values event. They will take place in Dallas, Texas, on July 6 and in New York City on August 24. The full list of dates is below and tickets will be available on March 1 at 11am eastern time.

Tickets to No Values are on sale now.

Jun 08: Pomona No Values festival, CA

Jul 06: Dallas The Factory In Deep Ellum, TX

Aug 24: New York Knockdown Center, NY