"We feel as though the time is right to get back on stage." Power Trip to reunite for punk mega-festival No Values, with Misfits, Turnstile, Iggy Pop, The Dillinger Escape Plan and more also scheduled to play

Beloved Texas crossover metallers Power Trip are set to reunite four years after the death of frontman Riley Gale - and it's for an epic punk festival taking place in California this June.

The band - who were forced on hiatus following Gale's death in August 2020 at the age of 34 - will play the first ever No Values, which will touch down on June 8 in Pomona and features a stacked bill including headliners The Misfits and Social Distortion, plus the likes of Iggy Pop, Turnstile, Bad Religion, Sublime, The Damned, Joyce Manor, Suicidal Tendencies and Black Flag. Also announced to play are The Dillinger Escape Plan, who will possibly be performing a Calculating Infinity twenty-fifth anniversary show with original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis, as they have other anniversary shows scheduled for later that month.

Fronting Power Trip for their No Values show - as well as other, currently unannounced reunion shows that will be taking place this year - will be Seth Gilmore of fellow Texan ragers Fugitive.

"Nearly four years ago to the day, unbeknownst to us, we would perform for the last time as Power Trip," say the band in a statement released on social media. "It has been a difficult road since then, marked by deep pain, grief, and everything else that came with losing our brother Riley. We know this can’t be undone, and it will always remain part of us. We have thought deeply about the future of Power Trip and what always comes back to us is that this band was founded on resilience, perseverance, and most importantly: a love for the music and for all of the people it has brought us closer to along the way.



"We’ll never have the words to convey our appreciation of the enduring support we’ve received over the years, and we feel as though the time is right to get back on stage for all of you who’ve been there throughout our existence as a band. With that, we are excited to announce a round of upcoming 2024 performances starting with No Valueson June 8th in SoCal. Joining us will be our long-time close friend/collaborator, and singer of Fugitive/Skourge —Seth Gilmore—who will be handling vocals for these upcoming shows.



"Stay tuned, more info on the way…



"Riley Gale Forever.

Power Trip Forever."

Tickets for the first ever No Values festival will go on sale this Friday (February 23) at 11am PT from the official No Values website. See the full announced lineup so far below.