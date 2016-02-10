Portnoy would ‘welcome’ Dream Theater return

Mike Portnoy says he’d “welcome” a Dream Theater return if the opportunity ever arose.
The drummer quit the band in 2010, leading to a public war of words, and an attempt to rejoin, and was eventually replaced by Mike Mangini.
He’s gone on to appear in several projects since the split, including Flying Colors, Metal Allegiance, and his band The Winery Dogs. But he says he’d be open to some sort of reconciliation in the future.
He tells Gigs And Festivals: “ Jordan Rudess and John Petrucci, we’ve stayed in touch. I’ve never closed the door on doing something with them.
“It’s not like I’m waiting for it – it’s not like I’m planning it, it’s not like it’s in my career plan, but certainly if the invitation, or if the opportunity arose, I would surely welcome it.
“It’s just because I don’t hold grudges, and I like to have an open heart and always cherish the people in my life and in my past. That was 25 years of my life.”
Portnoy says he’ll spend the majority of 2016 with The Winery Dogs, but will also continue with his Twisted Sister touring commitments, Metal Allegiance project and make another record with the Neal Morse Band.
He adds: “You never know what’s around the corner, and if I can squeeze things in – I’m a workaholic so you never know what might pop up.”
The Winery Dogs are currently on tour supporting latest album Hot Streak, with their next show scheduled for tonight (February 10) in Barcelona.
The Winery Dogs 2016 tour dates
Feb 10: Barcelona Apolo, Spain
Feb 12: Rome Crossroads, Italy
Feb 13: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Feb 15: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 16: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Solvakia
Feb 19: Olomouc Rocks, Czech Republic
Feb 20: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Feb 21: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Feb 22: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Feb 24: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
Feb 25: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Apr 15: Osaka Zepp, Japan
Apr 17: Hiroshima Blue Live, Japan
Apr 18: Nagoya Bottom Line, Japan
Apr 20: Toyko Dome, Japan
Apr 21: Tokyo Hitomi Kinen Kodo, Japan
May 14: Brasilia Clube Do Congresso, Brazil
May 15: Belo Horizonte, Brazil
May 17: Rio Imperator, Brazil
May 18: Sao Paulo Tropical Butanta, Brazil
May 20: Curitba Opera De Arame, Brazil
May 21: Londrina Autodromo Ayrton Senna, Brazil
May 24: Asuncion Teatro Del Hotel Guarani, Paraguay
May 27: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile
May 28: Arroyo Dulce Teatro Vorterix, Agentina
May 31: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico
Jun 02: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico
Jun 03: Monterrey Cafe Iguana, Mexico