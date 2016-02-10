Portnoy would ‘welcome’ Dream Theater return

Mike Portnoy says he’d “welcome” a Dream Theater return if the opportunity ever arose.

The drummer quit the band in 2010, leading to a public war of words, and an attempt to rejoin, and was eventually replaced by Mike Mangini.

He’s gone on to appear in several projects since the split, including Flying Colors, Metal Allegiance, and his band The Winery Dogs. But he says he’d be open to some sort of reconciliation in the future.

He tells Gigs And Festivals: “ Jordan Rudess and John Petrucci, we’ve stayed in touch. I’ve never closed the door on doing something with them.

“It’s not like I’m waiting for it – it’s not like I’m planning it, it’s not like it’s in my career plan, but certainly if the invitation, or if the opportunity arose, I would surely welcome it.

“It’s just because I don’t hold grudges, and I like to have an open heart and always cherish the people in my life and in my past. That was 25 years of my life.”

Portnoy says he’ll spend the majority of 2016 with The Winery Dogs, but will also continue with his Twisted Sister touring commitments, Metal Allegiance project and make another record with the Neal Morse Band.

He adds: “You never know what’s around the corner, and if I can squeeze things in – I’m a workaholic so you never know what might pop up.”

The Winery Dogs are currently on tour supporting latest album Hot Streak, with their next show scheduled for tonight (February 10) in Barcelona.

Feb 10: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Feb 12: Rome Crossroads, Italy

Feb 13: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Feb 15: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 16: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Solvakia

Feb 19: Olomouc Rocks, Czech Republic

Feb 20: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Feb 21: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Feb 22: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Feb 24: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Feb 25: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Apr 15: Osaka Zepp, Japan

Apr 17: Hiroshima Blue Live, Japan

Apr 18: Nagoya Bottom Line, Japan

Apr 20: Toyko Dome, Japan

Apr 21: Tokyo Hitomi Kinen Kodo, Japan

May 14: Brasilia Clube Do Congresso, Brazil

May 15: Belo Horizonte, Brazil

May 17: Rio Imperator, Brazil

May 18: Sao Paulo Tropical Butanta, Brazil

May 20: Curitba Opera De Arame, Brazil

May 21: Londrina Autodromo Ayrton Senna, Brazil

May 24: Asuncion Teatro Del Hotel Guarani, Paraguay

May 27: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile

May 28: Arroyo Dulce Teatro Vorterix, Agentina

May 31: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico

Jun 02: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico

Jun 03: Monterrey Cafe Iguana, Mexico