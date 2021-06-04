Pop-punk sensation jxdn shares Think About Me video, announces debut album Tell Me About Tomorrow

A ‘face’ on TikTok before being ‘discovered’ by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who snapped him up for his own DTA Records label, 20-year-old Dallas-born pop-punker jxdn (aka Jaden Hossler) is being tipped as one of 2021’s break-through artists. Though, as his songs have now been streamed more than 340 million times worldwide, he’s already acquired 17.3 million followers on social media and he’s made appearances on some of America’s biggest talk shows, exactly what will constitute a ‘break through’ for jxdn is open to interpretation.

Whatever, the singer’s undeniably hooky latest single, Think About Me, is out now, and may just emerge as one of the defining songs of summer 2021.

Produced by Travis Barker, who also co-wrote the new single with Hossler and Andrew ‘DJ AM Goldstewin, jxdn’s debut album Tell Me About Tomorrow is set for release on July 2 on DTA Records. The singer will play Reading and Leeds festival in August.