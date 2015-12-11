Pomegranate Tiger streams Boundless

The latest album from Pomegranate Tiger has been made available to stream in its entirety.

The one-man project is the brainchild of multi-instrumentalist Martin Andres and Boundless is his follow-up to 2013’s Entities.

Andres says: “What an incredible ride the past three years have been planning, practicing, writing, recording, and putting my heart and soul into this project.

“Thank you to everyone who pre-ordered, and to anyone that picks up a copy. You guys are what make independent music possible and dreams come true. Every one of your purchases goes directly to helping invest more time into making music.”

Boundless is available to purchase on CD and vinyl, iTunes and via Bandcamp.

Boundless tracklist