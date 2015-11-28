Plant, Bowie, Gilmour call for climate change action

David Bowie, Robert Plant, David Gilmour and Ian Anderson are among dozens of names who have signed a petition calling for an “ambitious and inspiring” international agreement on tackling climate change.

The open letter, set up by non-profit organisation Julie’s Bicycle, has been sent to leaders of the upcoming Paris Climate Conference, which runs from November 30 until December 11.

The letter reads: “We are deeply concerned that our global economic and industrial systems are accelerating rates of extinction, desertification and soil depletion, degrading ecosystems, acidifying and littering our rivers and oceans, and resulting in a relentless rise in greenhouse gas emissions driving irreversible climate change.

“In short, we are overwhelming the planet’s life support systems. The next months will determine many of the long-term conditions that will affect us today and for many generations to come.”

The artists want to see a limit of greenhouse gas emissions below two degrees, and ask for a “comprehensive, binding international framework agreement on greenhouse gas emissions reductions.”

Other names from the music world who have added their signature include Thom Yorke, Phil Selway, Guy Garvey, Carl Palmer and Henry Rollins. Authors, actors and other representatives from the creative industry have also contributed to the petition.

Yorke, along with Patti Smith and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea will take part in the Pathway To Paris concert at the city’s Le Trianon Theatre on December 4.

