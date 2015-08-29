Pint-sized rockers The Mini Band to open Reading stage

A pint-sized band of rockers who earned Metallica’s seal of approval are set to open The Pit Stage at today’s Reading festival.

And the five-piece group – known as The Mini Band – will get the chance to meet Main Stage headliners Metallica backstage.

The group’s members – aged between 12 and 14 and from Newbury in Berkshire – took the internet by storm when their version of Enter Sandman went viral four years ago after their music teacher posted it online.

At the time, Metallica filmed a video message for the band, with drummer Lars Ulrich saying: “You guys rock. You guys are cool, maybe one day we can work something out and open up for you all if you’ll have us.”

The youngsters learned this week that they’d play at Reading and meet Metallica when BBC presenter Sally Taylor gave them the news.

Guitarist Harry Esson tells the BBC: “It’s amazing for us as kids to play Reading, for us it’s so unorthodox. It’s incredible.”

The Mini Band will play on The Pit Stage at 11.30am today (Saturday).