Pink Floyd: The Later Years 16-disc collection announced

On November 29, a 16-disc collection featuring Pink Floyd’s work from 1987 onwards will be released through Pink Floyd Records.

Pink Floyd: The Later Years will be spread across 5CD, 6 Blu-ray and 5DVD and kicks off with 1987’s A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, which has been updated with extra Richard Wright keyboard parts and new drum tracks by Nick Mason, and has been remixed by David Gilmour and Andy Jackson.

CDs two and three contain a 2019 remix of the 1988 live album Delicate Sound Of Thunder, while the last two CDs feature Live Recordings, 1987 & 1994 Unreleased Studio Recordings and Knebworth Concert 1990.

Live Recordings, 1987 & 1994 Unreleased Studio Recordings features 12 tracks recorded between 1987 and 1994, and includes an early version of High Hopes.

Knebworth Concert 1990, which was also remixed by Gilmour and Jackson, features all seven tracks from the Nordoff Robbins charity concert – a bill which also featured Paul McCartney, Dire Straits, Genesis, Phil Collins, Eric Clapton and Tears For Fears.

Watch Pink Floyd play Wish You Were Here at Knebworth below.

The Blu-rays contain a wealth of material, including a surround sound, high resolution remix of A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, a 5.1 remix of The Division Bell, Unreleased Studio Recordings in 5.1 and a surround remix of Delicate Sound Of Thunder.

Along with the Knebworth concert, Pink Floyd’s show in Venice from July 15, 1989, is included, while there's also a 2019 restored and re-edited version of the live Pulse album.

There’s also music videos, bonus tracks from Delicate Sound Of Thunder, unearthed footage from the Pulse rehearsals, screen films from 1987 and 1994, Floyd’s induction into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The final Blu-ray contains Ian Emes’ The Endless River film, Pink Floyd’s last live performance at the 2007 Syd Barrett Tribute Concert, the cover shoot from A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, behind the scenes footage from The Division Bell tour and film from The Endless River launch event in 2014.

Find a full list of contents below, while the tracklists for all discs can be found on the official Pink Floyd website.

A CD and 2LP highlights package will also be released on November 29.

Pink Floyd: The Later Years contents

CD 1: A Momentary Lapse Of Reason - Updated & Remixed

CD 2: Delicate Sound Of Thunder - Remixed

CD 3: Delicate Sound Of Thunder - Remixed

CD 4: Live Recordings, 1987 & 1994 Unreleased Studio Recordings

CD 5: Knebworth Concert 1990

Blu-ray 1: Surround & Hi-res Audio Mixes

Blu-ray 2: Delicate Sound Of Thunder - Restored & Remixed

Blu-ray 3: Pulse - Restored & Re-edited

Blu-ray 4: Venice Concert 1989 and Knebworth Concert 1990

Blu-ray 5: Unreleased Live Films Music Videos and Concert Screen Films

Blu-ray 6: Documentaries and Unreleased Material

DVD: Five DVDs duplicating the content of Blu-rays 2-6 above, each contained in a gatefold wallet with dedicated cover art, including tracklists and publishing credits.

Two 7-inch vinyl singles in new picture sleeves, featuring Arnold Layne performed live by Pink Floyd at the Syd Barrett Tribute concert in 2007, and Lost For Words from the Pulse tour rehearsals at Earl’s Court.

60-page hardback book of photos designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios – includes many previously unseen images.

A newly-created set of reproduction tour programmes – Pink Floyd World Tour 1987/1988, Pink Floyd Live 1989, Pink Floyd European Tour 1994 – plus a new lyric book designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios.

A collection of memorabilia including tour passes, stickers and posters, all printed to replicate the originals, and contained in a prestige card envelope.