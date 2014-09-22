Trending

Pink Floyd unveil album art

By Louder  

18-year-old’s concept appears in 10 cities as 4-side tracklist for The Endless River is confirmed

null

Pink Floyd today unveiled the artwork for upcoming album The Endless River by displaying in 10 cities around the world, including an eight-metre installation on London’s South Bank.

David Gilmour and Nick mason have also revealed that the title – a tribute to late keyboardist Rick Wright – will be released on November 10 as an 18-track, four-sided double-album, with the intent of promoting the classic format.

Gilmour has confirmed Floyd’s first record in 21 years has its roots in sessions for 1993 release The Division Bell. He says: “We listened to over 20 hours of the three of us playing together. Over the last year we’ve added new parts, re-recorded others and generally harnessed studio technology to make a 21st century Pink Floyd album.

“With Rick gone – and with him, the chance of ever doing it again – it feels right that these revisited and reworked tracks should be made available as part of our repertoire.”

Mason adds: “This record is a good way of recognising a lot of what Rick does and how his playing was at the heart of the Pink Floyd sound. Listening back to the sessions, it really brought home to me what a special player he was.”

_The Endless River _is mainly instrumental, with one song, Louder Than Words, featuring lyrics by Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson.

The cover concept was created by 18-year-old Egyptian digital artist Ahmed Emad Eldin, discovered by Hipgnosis partner Po Powell following the death of Storm Thorgerson last year. Powell says: “When we saw Ahmed’s image it had an instant Floydian resonance. It’s enigmatic and open to interpretation.” It’s on display in an eight-metre installation on London’s South Bank.

It will be available in a number of formats: double vinyl in gatefold sleeve with 16-page booklet; deluxe CD/DVD with hardcover booklet, collector’s cards and 39 minutes of additional material; CD/Blu-ray with additional digital mixes; standard CD and download. It’s available for pre-order in physical and digital versions now.

Tracklist

Side 1

  1. Things Left Unsaid

  2. It’s What We Do

  3. Ebb And Flow

Side 2

  1. Sum

  2. Skins

  3. Unsung

  4. Anisina

Side 3

  1. The Lost Art Of Conversation

  2. On Noodle Street

  3. Night Light

  4. Allons-y (1)

  5. Autumn’68

  6. Allons-y (2)

  7. Talkin’ Hawkin’

Side 4

  1. Calling

  2. Eyes To Pearls

  3. Surfacing

  4. Louder Than Words

See more Louder news