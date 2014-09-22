Pink Floyd unveil album art

Pink Floyd today unveiled the artwork for upcoming album The Endless River by displaying in 10 cities around the world, including an eight-metre installation on London’s South Bank.

David Gilmour and Nick mason have also revealed that the title – a tribute to late keyboardist Rick Wright – will be released on November 10 as an 18-track, four-sided double-album, with the intent of promoting the classic format.

Gilmour has confirmed Floyd’s first record in 21 years has its roots in sessions for 1993 release The Division Bell. He says: “We listened to over 20 hours of the three of us playing together. Over the last year we’ve added new parts, re-recorded others and generally harnessed studio technology to make a 21st century Pink Floyd album.

“With Rick gone – and with him, the chance of ever doing it again – it feels right that these revisited and reworked tracks should be made available as part of our repertoire.”

Mason adds: “This record is a good way of recognising a lot of what Rick does and how his playing was at the heart of the Pink Floyd sound. Listening back to the sessions, it really brought home to me what a special player he was.”

_The Endless River _is mainly instrumental, with one song, Louder Than Words, featuring lyrics by Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson.

The cover concept was created by 18-year-old Egyptian digital artist Ahmed Emad Eldin, discovered by Hipgnosis partner Po Powell following the death of Storm Thorgerson last year. Powell says: “When we saw Ahmed’s image it had an instant Floydian resonance. It’s enigmatic and open to interpretation.” It’s on display in an eight-metre installation on London’s South Bank.

It will be available in a number of formats: double vinyl in gatefold sleeve with 16-page booklet; deluxe CD/DVD with hardcover booklet, collector’s cards and 39 minutes of additional material; CD/Blu-ray with additional digital mixes; standard CD and download. It’s available for pre-order in physical and digital versions now.

Tracklist

Side 1

Things Left Unsaid It’s What We Do Ebb And Flow

Side 2

Sum Skins Unsung Anisina

Side 3

The Lost Art Of Conversation On Noodle Street Night Light Allons-y (1) Autumn’68 Allons-y (2) Talkin’ Hawkin’

Side 4