Pink Floyd unveil album art

Pink Floyd today unveiled the artwork for upcoming album The Endless River by displaying in 10 cities around the world, including an eight-metre installation on London’s South Bank.
David Gilmour and Nick mason have also revealed that the title – a tribute to late keyboardist Rick Wright – will be released on November 10 as an 18-track, four-sided double-album, with the intent of promoting the classic format.
Gilmour has confirmed Floyd’s first record in 21 years has its roots in sessions for 1993 release The Division Bell. He says: “We listened to over 20 hours of the three of us playing together. Over the last year we’ve added new parts, re-recorded others and generally harnessed studio technology to make a 21st century Pink Floyd album.
“With Rick gone – and with him, the chance of ever doing it again – it feels right that these revisited and reworked tracks should be made available as part of our repertoire.”
Mason adds: “This record is a good way of recognising a lot of what Rick does and how his playing was at the heart of the Pink Floyd sound. Listening back to the sessions, it really brought home to me what a special player he was.”
_The Endless River _is mainly instrumental, with one song, Louder Than Words, featuring lyrics by Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson.
The cover concept was created by 18-year-old Egyptian digital artist Ahmed Emad Eldin, discovered by Hipgnosis partner Po Powell following the death of Storm Thorgerson last year. Powell says: “When we saw Ahmed’s image it had an instant Floydian resonance. It’s enigmatic and open to interpretation.” It’s on display in an eight-metre installation on London’s South Bank.
It will be available in a number of formats: double vinyl in gatefold sleeve with 16-page booklet; deluxe CD/DVD with hardcover booklet, collector’s cards and 39 minutes of additional material; CD/Blu-ray with additional digital mixes; standard CD and download. It’s available for pre-order in physical and digital versions now.
Tracklist
Side 1
Things Left Unsaid
It’s What We Do
Ebb And Flow
Side 2
Sum
Skins
Unsung
Anisina
Side 3
The Lost Art Of Conversation
On Noodle Street
Night Light
Allons-y (1)
Autumn’68
Allons-y (2)
Talkin’ Hawkin’
Side 4
Calling
Eyes To Pearls
Surfacing
Louder Than Words