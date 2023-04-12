Pink Floyd book A People's History wants your recollections

Pink Floyd author Richard Houghton is currently updating his book Pink Floyd - I Was There, and wants fans to get in touch with their personal recollections.

The updated version of the book will be titled Wish You Were Here - A People's History Of Pink Floyd, and will be published by Spenwood Books on October 20. The book includes over 500 eyewitness accounts of seeing the Floyd live, from the earliest shows with Syd Barrett through to the band's final performance thus far at Live 8.

"I've already got loads of great memories of seeing the band but I'm always looking for new material," Houghton tells Prog. "I wondered if there might be a news story here in terms of an appeal inviting any of your readers who saw the band to contact me with their recollections?

"Floyd concerts were not captured on smartphones. Concert memories were an aural and visual experience made in the mind’s eye. Now these stories, previously shared only with family and friends, are told anew."

Any fans wishing to get involved can contact Houghton here.

Fans can pre-order Wish You Were Here - A People's History Of Pink Floyd here.