Pink Floyd bassist Guy Pratt launches Lockdown Licks tutorials

Guy Pratt has launched a series of free Youtube tutorials sharing the bass secrets behind some of the big hits he’s played on.

"It’s a great way to hopefully bring people together with two of my favourite things: playing bass and talking bollocks,” says Pratt.

The British composer and multi-instrumentalist currently plays bass in Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets and has previously worked with Pink Floyd, Roxy Music and Iggy Pop. In his first Lockdown Lick, he confessed that his famous bassline in Jimmy Nail’s Ain’t No Doubt was inspired by R Lee Ermey’s salty marine chants in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket.

His latest video looks at the fill from Pink Floyd’s Sorrow, and sees the musician revisiting the bass part he created for Madonna’s Like A Prayer. Pratt recalls: “I remember the album very, very well, most of it was done band style, with Oh Father we played that three times with Madonna’s guide vocal and we were done. Pretty much all of my best work has been with Pat Leonard: he understands what I do way better than I do”.

There will be more Lockdown Licks in the coming weeks.

Watch the full video below.