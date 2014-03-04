Pig Iron To Play Charity Gig This Thursday

London hard rockers Pig Iron will play The Intrepid Fox in Tottenham Court Road this Thursday to raise money for a very worthy cause.

The gig will raise some much-needed funds for the victims still affected by the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan three years ago.

“Almost three years ago a big earthquake and tsunami hit Japan and despite the enormous effort and contributions, sadly still many people are suffering in this stricken area,” explains gig organiser Chizzy. “So, Teo Torriatte will have an annual charity show at The Intrepid Fox on Thursday March 6. This year Pig Iron will headline the evening, plus Brighton female-fronted hard rockers Black State Highway supporting. Entry is £5 on the door and all proceeds go towards the Tenohira Ni Taiyo No Ie project which is a recuperation holiday house for the children and families in the stricken area in Tohoku (North East Japan). Please come along and have a rocking night with us for a great cause! Domo Arigato.”

Well? You heard the lady! If you’re local on Thursday, get down!