Trending

Phil Collen's memoir set for October release

By News  

Def Leppard guitarist has penned book with journalist Chris Epting

null

Phil Collen will release his memoir in October, it’s been confirmed.

Adrenalized: Life, Def Leppard, And Beyond – written by Collen and journalist Chris Epting – is issued on October 27 via Atria Books and is the first book written by a member of Def Leppard.

The guitarist says: “It’s fascinating for even me to look back at my life from working in a factory at 16 years old to eventually travelling the world selling over one hundred million records and all the experiences that come with that journey.

“I realise that there is a constant evolution of ‘me’ that is still a work in progress even as I continue to be vital and dynamic in my same occupation for the past 35 years well into my late 50s.”

Adrenalized features personal, never-before-seen photos of Collen and his band mates on stage and off. The publishers describe it as “a fascinating account of the failures, triumphs, challenges, and rock-hard dedication it takes to make dreams come true.”

Def Leppard will team up with Whitesnake and Black Star Riders for a 10-date UK and Ireland tour in December. They’re currently working on the follow-up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge.