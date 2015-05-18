Phil Collen's memoir set for October release

Phil Collen will release his memoir in October, it’s been confirmed.

Adrenalized: Life, Def Leppard, And Beyond – written by Collen and journalist Chris Epting – is issued on October 27 via Atria Books and is the first book written by a member of Def Leppard.

The guitarist says: “It’s fascinating for even me to look back at my life from working in a factory at 16 years old to eventually travelling the world selling over one hundred million records and all the experiences that come with that journey.

“I realise that there is a constant evolution of ‘me’ that is still a work in progress even as I continue to be vital and dynamic in my same occupation for the past 35 years well into my late 50s.”

Adrenalized features personal, never-before-seen photos of Collen and his band mates on stage and off. The publishers describe it as “a fascinating account of the failures, triumphs, challenges, and rock-hard dedication it takes to make dreams come true.”

Def Leppard will team up with Whitesnake and Black Star Riders for a 10-date UK and Ireland tour in December. They’re currently working on the follow-up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge.