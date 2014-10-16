Phil Anselmo delays Pantera book launch

Phil Anselmo has been forced to delay the release of his forthcoming book Mouth For War: Pantera And Beyond.

Written by Anselmo and Corey Mitchell, it was originally due to be published in January – but the frontman has been too busy touring with Down and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals to complete the project.

He tells Jack Antonio: “The autobiography is something I’ve got to delay because I’ve been working my ever-loving balls off this entire year. To really get down and write a comprehensive, fun book to read, I can’t have any other distractions. Because living out on the road is one thing and I have a set regimen and I really can’t deviate from that process.”

He continues: “I haven’t had much time to think about the book all that much aside from keeping in touch with Corey. I know he’s been busy organising the Housecore Horror Film And Music Festival himself.

“There is a little bit of a delay on the book. The more I learn about it and its release date, the more you cats will learn about it. But as of right now, it’s just hit the brakes.”

The book is billed as “a no-holds-barred look inside of Philip’s brain, his history with Pantera, the loss of his best friend Dimebag Darrell and an unflinching examination into the downward spiral of pain and drug addiction that nearly cost him his life.”

Anselmo will play the Housecore Horror Film And Music Festival in Texas later this month. He’ll reunite with Superjoint Ritual under the shortened name Superjoint for the show – but he’s insisted it’s “100% a one-off.”