Peter Cetera won't join Chicago at Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Peter Cetera has shut down the chance of a one-off reunion with Chicago during their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

He and the band had both said it was possible that he’d make an appearance when they’re honoured in April.

But after a series of back-and-forth statements, the former bassist and vocalist has said he’s no longer negotiating over the opportunity.

Cetera says: “Every idea or suggestion I offered about how it could work musically was either rejected or changed by the show’s producers.

“While I sent those same emails to the group, the only reply I ever received back from them was a very snarky ‘Take a chill pill, dude!’ Really?”

He adds: “At this point in my life I don’t care to reintroduce the negativity, misplaced egos and petty jealousies I left behind years ago.”

Cetera admits he’s disappointed with the outcome, but says: “There comes a time when you need to make a decision based on what’s best for you without worrying about the consequences – and this is that time.”

Chicago's Lamm ready to record again