Pete Zorn dead at 65

Richard Thompson collaborator and former Steeleye Span member Pete Zorn has died at the age of 65 after a cancer battle.

Zorn played guitar, mandolin, saxophone and flute, among other instruments. He began working with Thompson in the 1980s, while other activities included stints with the Albion Band, Gerry Rafferty and more.

He joined Steeleye Span in 2009 as temporary replacement for Rick Kemp, but remained when the bassist returned, and eventually spent six years with them.

His family said in a brief statement last night: ”We are devastated to have to share this, but Dad passed away in his sleep in the early hours of this morning. We are heartbroken.”

Thompson said: “Sadly, Pete passed on earlier this morning. We have lost an extraordinary musician and human being. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with his family and friends.”

Fairport Convention said: “Our dear friend Pete Zorn has passed away. Pete, an incredible multi-instrumentalist, collaborated on a great many Fairport-related recordings, most notably in his work with Richard Thompson.”