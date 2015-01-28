Periphery issue Alpha promo

Periphery have released a promo for their track Alpha.

It’s taken from their dual album release Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega which launched this week via Century Media.

The band previously said they decided to split the album into two separate discs as they wanted to listeners to fully appreciate the complex story and musical themes.

Drummer Matt Halpern said: “Because Juggernaut is very detailed and dense in terms of character development, peaks and valleys, climaxes and resolutions, we’ve divided the story and music in two.

“Although the albums are split in two physically, the story is only complete when the albums are digested consecutively. This allows the listener to recognise and hear the lyrical and musical overlapping themes, foreshadowing, and connected ideas.”

The band will take to the road with Devin Townsend for three dates in March and have lined up a headlining show in London in April:

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 31: Manchester Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Apr 01: London O2 Academy Islington (headline show)

Juggernaut: Alpha tracklist

A Black MinuteMK Ultra 2. Heavy Heart 3. The Event 4. The Scourge 5. Alpha 6. 22 faces 7. Rainbow Gravity 8. Four Lights 9. Psychosphere

Juggdernaut: Omega tracklist