Pendulum are back - and they've teamed up with Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck for a rollocking new single

Pendulum have returned with explosive new single Halo, featuring guest vocals from Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck.

The song serves as the electro-rock band's first new music of 2023, and was debuted at their sold-out live show at London’s Alexandra Palace earlier this year, played alongside a host of their UK Top 10 singles such as Watercolour and Propane Nightmares.

Accompanying the new single is a video directed by Kristian Young which captures the band performing from within a blue-tinged haze, with Tuck singing his vocal parts on a television screen.

The track itself is driven by a towering, synth-soaked riff fizzing with energy, and sees Tuck hurl out biting screamed vocals through the electronic flurry; the perfect mosh-pit kick-starter as he sings ferocious lines such as 'Are you insane? Or are you fucking deluded / You wanna war of words, you wanna twist the knife? / I guess your brain is polluted / You want to bite your tongue and then you roll the dice'.

Next week, Pendulum will perform at Download Festival in Donnington Park on June 9, with Metallica, Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon topping the bill.

They'll then continue on through Europe and the UK with a handful of further festival dates, including Beat Herder Festival, Electric Bay Festival, Electric Castle Festival and more, before wrapping up with a final appearance at Tokyo World Festival in Bristol on September 16.

The run also includes a performance at Gunnersbury Park's one-day festival in London on August 13 alongside Limp Bizkit, KennyHoopla, Joey Valence & Brae and Deijuvhs.

Watch the video for Halo featuring Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck and view their festival dates below:

June 09: Download Festival Donnington, UK

July 15: Beat Herder Festival Clitheroe, UK

July 16: Electric Bay Festival Torquay, UK

July 21: Electric Castle Festival Cluj, România

July 29: Monegros Desert Festival Aragon, Spain

Aug 13: Gunnersbury Park London, UK

Sep 01: Lindisfarne Festival Holy Island, UK

Sep 16: Tokyo World Festival Bristol, UK