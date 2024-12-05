Pearl Jam announce ten-date, five-city North American tour

Pearl Jam have announced another run of North American dates in support of this year's Dark Matter album. The band will play ten dates in five cities, beginning with a pair of shows at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, on April 24 and 26, and wrapping up on May 18 with the second of two shows at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. In between, the band will also double up in Atlanta, GA, Nashville, TN and Raleigh, NC. Full dates below.

A presale for current Ten Club members begins today, and an artist presale starts on Friday, December 13 at 10am PT. Fans can register for the latter at Ticketmaster until Tuesday, December 10 at 10am PT.

Pearl Jam and Ticketmaster are offering a fan-to-fan ticket exchange for every date, allowing unused tickets to be resold at face value. Tickets listed above face value on secondary marketplaces will be cancelled.

Pearl Jam's Dark Matter tour originally got underway with a series of North American West Coast dates in May. A European schedule followed in June and July, although the band's shows in London and Berlin were cancelled due to illness in the band. A second North American leg followed in September, before an Oceanic leg was completed last month.

Pearl Jam: Dark Matter North American tour 2025

Apr 24: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Apr 26: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Apr 29: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

May 01: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

May 06: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

May 08: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

May 11: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC

May 13: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC

May 16: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena. PA

May 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

(Image credit: Pearl Jam)