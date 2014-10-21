Pay what you want for Tilt EP

Tilt – featuring Fish band members Steve Vantsis, Dave Stewart and Robin Boult – are offering their 2008 debut EP Million Dollar Wound in a pay-what-you-want deal.

They hope the move will encourage fans to crowdfund their first full-length album, set to be produced by Marillion and Rolling Stones collaborator Chris Kimsey.

The five-piece outfit, completed by Paul Humphries and Paul Dourley, say: “We’ve put a lot of our own time and money into this so far, and with your involvement we can get it finished – mixed, mastered, pressed and released.

“In order to get the best sounding album we possibly can, we have enlisted the services of legendary rock producer Chris Kimsey. We’re very excited about this and you should be too – his credentials speak for themselves.”

Tilt have set a target of £14,000 in their Kickstarter campaign, and no pledged amounts will be taken unless the total is reached. There are 42 days remaining, with pledge points starting at just £1 and running up to £400 for a limited-edition sponsor’s deal.