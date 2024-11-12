Paul Weller, Primal Scream, Kneecap and more to play Gig For Gaza charity fundraiser in London

Paul Weller is curating a special fundraising show to take place in London on December 13 to benefit charities working to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Weller will be joined at the Gig For Gaza benefit at the O2 Academy Brixton by Primal Scream, Kneecap, and Nottingham-based singer/songwriter Liam Bailey, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks.



All proceeds from the gig will be donated to MAP (Medical Aid For Palestinians) and Gaza Forever, charities providing essential aid for those suffering due to Israel's on-going military campaign against the Palestinian people. As of November 10, 43,603 people have been killed in Gaza, including 16,765 children. More than 102,929 people have been injured, and an additional 10,000 people are missing.

Speaking to The Guardian about Gaza back in May, Weller said, “Am I against genocides and ethnic cleansing? Yes I am, funnily enough.”

“I can’t understand why more people aren’t up in arms about what’s going on. We should be ashamed of ourselves, I think. One minute you’re supplying bullets and bombs and guns, and then you’re sending over food. How does that work?”

A press release for the Gig For Gaza event reads, “This is an opportunity to enjoy a night of powerful music, and make a tangible difference in the lives of people facing unimaginable hardship. Every ticket and donation counts.”



The evening will also feature guest speakers and short films.



Tickets for the gig will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, November 15, here.

