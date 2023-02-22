Paul Stanley: What I love about Gene Simmons

In a new interview with Louder, Kiss legend Paul Stanley has spoken of his love and respect for bandmate Gene Simmons.

Asked what he loved about his fellow band founder, Stanley speaks with admiration about Gene's selflessness and generosity.

"Gene is a team player, and he loves the band, and wants what’s best for it, even if it’s not always what’s best for him," says Stanley. "I love that Gene’s ability to put his own advantages and possibilities within the band by the side to do whatever is best for the collective. I admire that quality, because it’s you don’t find it that often in people.

"And also, underneath all the bravado and all the ‘Gene Simmons’ schtick is a very caring, and very kind and giving person, who takes care of a lot of people, far outside and beyond his family. I respect that very much."

The full interview will be published at a later date.

In December, Kiss announced their final ever UK dates, part of a European tour that will run from early June until mid-July. Full dates below. The latest in Kiss's ongoing series of Off The Soundboard albums, Live In Poughkeepsie, will be released in April.

Kiss European Tour 2023

Jun 03: Plymouth Home Park, UK

Jun 05: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jun 06: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 10: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 13: Brussels Palais 12 Arena, Belgium

Jun 17: Munich Königsplatz Germany

Jun 19: Krakow Tauron Arena Poland

Jun 21: Dresden Messehalle, Germany

Jun 22: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Jun 27: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Jun 29: Tuscany Piazza Napoleone, Italy

Jul 01: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Jul 02: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jul 05: London The O2, UK

Jul 07: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jul 12: Rättvik Dalhalla Sweden

Jul 13: Rättvik Dalhalla Sweden

Jul 15: Tonsberg Kaldnes, Norway

