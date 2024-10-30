Paul Stanley defends Kiss' "wholesome" history of groupies: "Nobody got hurt. Nobody ever walked away feeling disrespected or diminished”

Paul Stanley has opened up about Kiss' prolific history of engaging with groupies over the course of their career, noting how their relationships with the women were largely "wholesome" experiences.

During a recent appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, the vocalist defended Kiss' promiscuity, stating: “I don't think we promoted ourselves for what was going on backstage or at hotels.

"It just was common knowledge. I mean, people were just seeing what was going on. And it was terrific. What a great, great life. It's everything that people imagine it to be and more.”



Stanley then goes on to explain how the band's relationships with some of the women went beyond just sex.

“The interesting thing was for all the girls, groupies, young women, whatever they were, it was really kind of, no pun intended, wholesome,” he says.

“They were there because they loved music. And they would travel with you. They would do your laundry. You'd go to the movies with them. There was nothing tawdry about it. It was companionship. And they loved music. And I loved them. So it was a good tradeoff.”

When asked on who had the most groupies between Stanley and bassist Gene Simmons, or in the podcast host's own words, who "takes the cake", the frontman answers: “It depends on what you consider cake", and doesn't elaborate further.

Elsewhere, the Steve-O proposes that its more honest to have a one-night-stand than engage with someone under false pretences of the relationship's longevity. In response, Stanley suggests that "different circumstances call for different behavior.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The women who would come to shows weren't coming there to be courted,” he continues. “You have tonight and we all know that. You know that and I know that. And it was very simple. And nobody got hurt. Nobody ever walked away feeling disrespected or diminished.”

Speaking of how all interactions were always very honest and transparent, he adds: “We were very upfront and they were very upfront. They were there for a certain reason. So I don't think anybody was deceiving anybody.

"And that's why it was so much fun because it was uncomplicated. You know, whatever your relationship is with anybody, hopefully it's uncomplicated, whether it's somebody you're involved with for a night or for a lifetime.”

Listen to the full podcast episode below:

