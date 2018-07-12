Paul Simon announces new album In The Blue Light

Paul Simon - In The Blue Light 1. One Man's Ceiling Is Another Man's Floor

2. Love

3. Can't Run But

4. How The Heart Approaches What It Yearns

5. Pigs, Sheep and Wolves

6. René and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After The War

7. The Teacher

8. Darling Lorraine

9. Some Folks' Lives Roll Easy

10. Questions For The Angels

Paul Simon has announced that he’ll release a new album on September 7.

It’s titled In The Blue Light and will see Simon revisit 10 of his favourite songs from the albums There Goes Rhymin' Simon, Still Crazy After All These Years, One-Trick Pony, Hearts And Bones, The Rhythm of The Saints, You're The One and So Beautiful Or So What.

Simon says: “This album consists of songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around.

“Re-doing arrangements, harmonic structures, and lyrics that didn’t make their meaning clear, gave me time to clarify in my own head what I wanted to say, or realise what I was thinking and make it more easily understood.”

Simon co-produced In The Blue Light with Roy Halee and the album features guest appearances from a number of artists, including trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, guitarist Bill Frisell and drummers Jack DeJohnette and Steve Gadd.

New York-based chamber ensemble sextet yMusic also appear on the record.

Adding to his previous comments, Simon writes in the liner notes: “It’s an unusual occurrence for an artist to have the opportunity to revisit earlier works and re-think them; to modify, even completely change parts of the originals.

“Happily, this opportunity also gave me the gift of playing with an extraordinary group of musicians, most of whom I hadn’t recorded with before.

“I hope the listener will find these new versions of old songs refreshed, like a new coat of paint on the walls of an old family home.”

Simon is currently on his Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour across the UK and Ireland. He’ll return to the US in September for a further run of shows, concluding with a performance in Flushing Meadows, New York, on the 22nd of the month.