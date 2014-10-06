Paul Revere dead at 76

Paul Revere has died of cancer at the age 76.

The keyboard player and leader of Paul Revere And The Raiders passed away on Saturday at his home in Idaho, USA.

An obituary written from the perspective of a fan appeared on the band’s official website soon after his death.

It reads: “By your example, both professional and personal, you’ve left a blueprint of how to live a life full of love, laughter and happiness. The world will be a lot less fun, a lot less kind and gentle without Paul Revere in it. Your larger-than-life absence will leave a void in our hearts and our lives.”

Revere said via Facebook in July that we was stepping back from touring duties because of health issues. He wrote: “It breaks my heart to have to stay home while the band goes out without me to our next block of dates. You don’t even know how much it kills me.”

The band’s manager Roger Hart told the Associated Press the cause of death was cancer.

The Raiders performed in Revolutionary War costumes and their flamboyant stage show earned them legions of fans thanks to a string of TV appearances in the 1960s.

They had a number of hits including Kicks, Him or Me — What’s It Gonna Be? and the chart-topper Indian Reservation.