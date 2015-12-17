Paul Nelson Band stream Freddie King cover

The Paul Nelson Band have streamed their version of Freddie King’s track Christmas Tears.

The video appears ahead of the debut album from the outfit put together by the late Johnny Winter’s long-time guitarist. They confirmed earlier this month that Badass Generation would be released on February 5.

Nelson said: “Johnny’s influence will always be a part of me. There are many times when I pick up my guitar and I feel his music.

“I know he’s with me in a way – but I also have influences from so many other places. Have I now spread my wings? Absolutely. I’m a musician. I have to keep on writing and performing, and never stop.”

The lineup features vocalist Morten Fredheim, bassist Christopher Alexander and drummer Chris Reddan, and Gov’t Mule keyboardist Danny Louis makes a guest studio appearance.