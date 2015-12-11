Paul Nelson Band confirm debut album

The Paul Nelson Band have confirmed the release of debut album Badass Generation.

And the guitarist, best known for his long-term collaboration with Johnny Winter, admits the music is heavily inspired by his late mentor.

The band features vocalist Morten Fredheim, bassist Christopher Alexander and drummer Chris Reddan for the project, while Gov’t Mule keyboardist Danny Louis makes a guest studio appearance.

Nelson says: “Johnny’s influence will always be a part of me. There are many times when I pick up my guitar and I feel his music.

“I know he’s with me in a way – but I also have influences from so many other places. Have I now spread my wings? Absolutely. I’m a musician. I have to keep on writing and performing, and never stop.”

Badass Generation will be released on February 5 via Friday Music. It’s available for pre-order now. Johnny Winter documentary movie Down And Dirty, co-produced by Nelson, will be released on February 23.