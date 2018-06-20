Paul McCartney to release brand new double A-side single

Paul McCartney has announced that a new double A-side single featuring the tracks I Don’t Know and Come On To Me will be released later today (June 20).

The former Beatle had been teasing a series of images across his social media accounts over the last couple of days and celebrated his 76th birthday on Monday.

Now he’s preparing to release the two new tracks which will feature on Macca’s as-yet-untitled new studio album, which is expected later this year via Capitol Records.

I Don’t Know is said to be a “plaintive, soul-soothing ballad,” while Come On To Me, which McCartney unveiled at a surprise performance at the Philharmonic pub in Liverpool earlier this month, is described as “a raucous stomper that fans that first spark of chemistry into a rocking blaze.”

In January, McCartney announced that he was working on a new studio album with acclaimed Foo Fighters and Adele producer Greg Kurstin.

And before his intimate gig in Liverpool, McCartney was seen in the city with James Corden, with the pair filming footage for the Car Pool Karaoke segment for Corden's US TV show The Late Show.