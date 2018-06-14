Watch Paul McCartney play a brand new song in a Liverpool pub

Paul McCartney unveiled a brand new song during a surprise gig in Liverpool.

The legendary ex-Beatle appeared with his band at the Philharmonic pub in his hometown on June 9. During his surprise set, McCartney played a new song Come Home To You.

"This hasn't been released yet. It's the first time we played it for anybody," said McCartney as he introduced the upbeat song.

Unofficial reports suggest that McCartney could be releasing his new album imminently. According to Australian TV news show The Daily Edition, the follow-up to 2013’s New is set to be released on Friday, June 15, though there had been no official confirmation.

In January, McCartney announced that he was working on a new studio album with Foo Fighters/Adele producer Greg Kurstin.

McCartney was in Liverpool with James Corden. The pair were accompanied by a camera crew, filming the Car Pool Karaoke segment for Corden's US TV show The Late Show.