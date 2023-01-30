Paul McCartney narrowly avoids being struck by car while recreating iconic Abbey Road walk

Footage of Paul McCartney re-enacting the iconic crossing walk from the cover of The Beatles' 1969 album Abbey Road has emerged, but there's a twist.

Instead of the original relaxed stroll across London's most famous zebra crossing, McCartney's passage almost ends in disaster, as a pale blue Toyota Prius fails to stop for pedestrians – as required by law – and instead speeds past the fab one as he poses for the cameras.

To be fair, Sir Paul looks completely unflustered by the close call, acting as if nothing untoward has happened before deliberately stumbling as if struck, while a voice in the background exclaims, "Somebody nearly ran him over!" Beep beep, beep beep, yeah.

Ironically, McCartney's barefoot appearance on the cover of Abbey Road was often cited in "evidence" supporting the urban legend that claimed the star had died in a 1966 car crash and been replaced by lookalike William Campbell.

A post shared by Abbey Road Studios (@abbeyroadstudios) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Footage of the near-miss was captured during filming for If These Walls Could Sing, a documentary celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Abbey Road recording studio. The film was directed by McCartney’s daughter Mary, and is available now via Disney+ (opens in new tab).

“Some of my earliest memories as a young child come from time spent at Abbey Road," said McCartney, upon the film's launch late last year. "I’ve long wanted to tell the story of this historic place."

“If these walls could sing. I have lost count how many times I’ve heard that said at Abbey Road Studios over the years," added Isabel Garvey, Managing Director of Abbey Road Studios. "I can’t wait for some of these stories to finally come to life in what will become a timeless documentary.”

If These Walls Could Sing features interviews with the likes of Ringo Starr, Jimmy Page, Elton John, Roger Waters, David Gilmour and many more.