Paul McCartney has added a run of South American. and European dates to his ongoing Got Back tour, which began in April 2022 and has taken in dates in the US, Australia, Mexico and Brazil, as well as a headline slot at last year's Glastonbury festival.

McCartney has now lined up a series of stadium shows in Uruguay, Chile, Argentina and Peru throughout October, before returning to Europe in November for arena shows in France, Spain and the UK. The UK dates include two shows at Manchester's Co-op Live, and another pair at London's O2 Arena.

“I'm excited to be ending my year and 2024 tour dates in the UK," says the former Beatles man. "It's always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil. It's going to be an amazing end to the year. Let's get set to party. I can't wait to see you.”

Tickets for the European shows go on sale from Friday June 21 at 10am local.

McCartney's live band includes Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums), as well as the Hot City Horns.

Paul McCartney Got Back tour 2024

Oct 01: Montevideo Estadio Centenario, Uruguay

Oct 05: Bueno Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Oct 06: Bueno Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Oct 11: Santiago Estadio Monumental, Chile

Oct 23: Cordoba Mario Alberto Kempes, Argentina

Oct 27: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Dec 04: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Dec 05: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Dec 09: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain

Dec 10: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain

Dec 14: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Dec 15: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Dec 18: London The O2, UK

Dec 19: London The O2, UK