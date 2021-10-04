Paul McCartney gave Dave Grohl's daughter her very first piano lesson

Dave Grohl has assembled quite the star-studded list of rocker pals over the years. Whether he's sharing stories about David Bowie, Prince, Lemmy or about the time he once got stoned with Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett, the Foo Fighters frontman has quite the tale or two to tell from years of being the nicest guy in rock'n'roll.

Now, Grohl has shared a new anecdote involving Paul McCartney over on The Graham Norton Show.

Appearing on the programme to promote his new aptly-titled autobiography The Storyteller, Grohl tells Norton about the time Beatle Paul McCartney – upon visiting his house – gave his five-year-old daughter Harper her very first piano lesson.

"We have wine and pizza and we were hanging out, and it was time for Paul to go," the frontman explains. "Paul and [his wife] Nancy were leaving and there was a piano in the corner of the room, and he just can’t help himself.

"So he sits down at the piano and starts playing Lady Madonna… In my fucking house!"

Noting the disbelief he felt at experiencing such a special moment, he continues: "My mind is blown, I can’t believe this is happening. This is like the most crazy full-circle moment of my entire life.

“My daughter Harper, who I think was five at the time, is watching Paul McCartney on the piano and she goes to the kitchen and gets a coffee cup, puts some change in it and puts it on top of the piano like it’s a tip jar.”

Grohl then goes on to recall that the Beatle and his daughter actually wrote a song together. He explains, "She’d never taken a lesson to play any instrument at that point and she sat down and watched his hands. They sat down together, and he was showing her what to play, and they wrote a song together." At this point, the Foos mainman reveals that he began to film the moment between McCartney and Harper, although is quick to add that filming or taking photos of his rock star mates is something he never usually does.

Following the visit from McCartney, Grohl reveals that the next day he woke up to hear his daughter play "the song they’d written the night before”. But unfortunately, as soon as Harper caught wind of being watched, she stopped playing for good, and declared that actually, despite receiving the piano lesson of a lifetime, would rather follow in the footsteps of her father. Grohl adds, "And then she’s like, ‘I wanna be a drummer.’ I’m like, ‘Are you out of your mind!?'”