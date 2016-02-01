Paramore ex Josh Farro issues solo track On A Wire

Former Paramore guitarist Josh Farro has released an acoustic video for his single On A Wire.

It’s taken from the 28-year-old’s upcoming debut solo album Walkways, due out on February 5.

Farro tells Teen Vogue: “I was wanting to write a song about two people in a relationship and from one person’s perspective in that relationship where they have the other person walking on eggshells.

“It starts with the couple laying in bed and they just had an argument. They’re giving each other the silent treatment and not talking. I feel like we’ve all been there and you get frustrated.

“The chorus talks about the individual coming to the realisation that he’s got the other person walking on eggshells, on a tightrope all the time, and that the reasons for their arguments in the grand scheme of things aren’t that big of a deal, so that’s basically it. It’s kind of how we can be tough on the ones we love without really realising it.”

Josh Farro left Paramore with his drummer brother Zac in December 2010, calling the band “a manufactured product” in a tell-all blog and saying that the band members were treated as less important than frontwoman Hayley Williams.

Paramore also lost their bassist Jeremy Davis in a “painful” split last year – but both Williams and guitarist Taylor York insist the band will continue.