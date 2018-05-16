Paramore and Twenty One Pilots auction items to help support Parkland shooting victims

Rare items by bands including Paramore, Twenty One Pilots and Panic! At The Disco have been put up for auction to raise funds for charity.

The record label Fueled By Ramen have collaborated with eBay for the special auction, with proceeds raised going to support those affected by the mass shooting at Florida’s Stoneman Douglas High School in February this year.

Among the items are autographed test pressings of Paramore singles, Paramore posters, Twenty One Pilots vinyl bundles, a signed Panic! At The Disco album and items from Dashboard Confessional, Young The Giant, The Front Bottoms, Basement and SWMRS.

The record label say: “Florida roots run deep within Fueled By Ramen. The label was born out of a college dorm room in Florida and the state is home to many bands on our roster, both past and present.

“When we learned of the recent tragedy in Parkland, we knew we needed to help. We reached out to our bands and began collecting special items from our offices.

“All of the proceeds from this auction will benefit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and its students.

“Almost everything available in this auction is one of kind, so check out all the options and remember that all the money raised is going to a good cause.”

For more, visit the eBay page.